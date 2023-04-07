Benson, Wilharm combine for 5 homeruns, 15 RBIs in 26-8 Bobcats win over Bisbee

Taum Benson, left, and Celina Wilharm hit a combined five home runs and had 15 RBIs in the Bobcats' 26-8 win over Bisbee.

 Linda Lou Lamb special to the Herald/Review

Benson High School sluggers Tatum Benson and Celina Wilharm hit a combined five home runs and drove in 15 runs Tuesday, April 4, in the Bobcats’ 26-8 2A East Region win over the Bisbee Pumas in Bisbee.

Wilharm went 5-for-5, had two home runs, scored five runs and had six RBIs while Benson was 4-for-4 with home runs in the first, second and third innings and a double, four runs scored and nine RBIs.

