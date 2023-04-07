Benson, Wilharm combine for 5 homeruns, 15 RBIs in 26-8 Bobcats win over Bisbee

Benson High School sluggers Tatum Benson and Celina Wilharm hit a combined five home runs and drove in 15 runs Tuesday, April 4, in the Bobcats’ 26-8 2A East Region win over the Bisbee Pumas in Bisbee.
Wilharm went 5-for-5, had two home runs, scored five runs and had six RBIs while Benson was 4-for-4 with home runs in the first, second and third innings and a double, four runs scored and nine RBIs.
Wilharm and Tatum both pitched, allow Bisbee eight hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
The Bobcat slugfest began in the top half of the first inning when Wilharm, Benson’s No. 3 batter, smacked a two-run home run over the center field fence which scored Grace Parke, giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead.
Benson then followed with a solo shot over the right field fence, making the score 4-0.
In the top of the second, the Bobcats erupted for 11 runs and 12 hits, increasing their lead to 18-0. Tatum had a three-run home run and a two run double, Wilharm had a RBI single, Kaylei Taylor an RBI double and Riley Francione an RBI single.
Despite being down Bisbee found some momentum in the bottom half of the inning, rallying for eight runs. Gabby Lopez drove in the Pumas’ first run with an RBI double that scored Maria Lopez. Lopez scored when Alyssa Lopez singled. Maria Lopez later smacked a two-run single. She scored when Lopez doubled, scoring Maria Lopez and making the score 18-8.
The Bobcats responded with five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Tatum had a two-run home run in the third. Wilharm closed out the scoring with a two-run blast to right in the top of the fourth.
The Bobcats had 22 hits. In addition to Benson and Wilharm, Alexis Mayer hit 4-for-5, scored four runs and had an RBI; Parke was 2-for-4 with five runs scored and three RBIs; and Navaeh Trejo was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Francione, Taylor, Aly Bosley and Akota Abbott each had one hit.
Sophomore Jordan Holly took the loss for Bisbee. She pitched all four innings, allowed 22 hits, struck out four and walked three.
Gabby Lopez hit 2-for-2 for Bisbee, scored a run and had two RBIs; Maria Lopez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Yanitza Romero was 1-for-1 with a run scored, Naelani Borbon 1-for-2 with a run scored and Isabella Solis was 1-for-1 with a run scored. Adacelli Noriega was 1-for-3.
Wilharm said the Bobcats’ bats came alive from the get-go.
“Everyone was hitting really well,” she said. “We’re going to keep getting better each and every day. Thank you, Grandpa Wilharm, for helping me hit those two home runs.”
Her grandfather, Peter Wilharm, passed away in early 2022.
“Everyone who went up to bat felt really confident in themselves,” Benson said. “All of our bats came alive. When I went up to bat (the fourth time) I said I was going to make it number three (home runs for the game) and I did; I hit one over left field, one over center field, and one over right field. We’re going to keep getting better as a team from here.”
Benson is sixth in the state 1A-6A, second in 2A, and first in the 2A East in home runs with 10.
Wilharm is eighth in the 2A and second in the 2A East in home runs with four.
Bisbee, 2-4 in conference and region, was at Morenci on Thursday, April 6, and will be at Pima on Tuesday, April 10.
Benson, 7-2 in conference, 6-1 in region, hosted Safford on Thursday, April 6, will host Pima on Friday, April 7, and has a rematch at home against Willcox on Monday, April 10. The Cowgirls beat the Bobcats 8-7 March 14 in Willcox.
Herald/Review freelance reporter Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
