Postseason accolades for the 2A East Region in baseball and softball regions and 1A South baseball have been announced.
Benson and Wilcox dominated the softball honors and Benson softball coach Bert Cardenas was honored as the Coach of the Year, Benson’s Celina Wilharm the Player of the Year and Willcox’s Jesse Gonzalez the Defensive Player of the Year. Willcox’s Allison Wilson and Benson’s Tatum Benson were honored as co-Defensive Players of the Year.
First team honors went to, from Benson, Wilharm, Benson, Trinity Bullock, Nevaeh Trejo and Reya Adkins. Second team picks went to Grace Parke, Shaylin Taylor, Riley Francione and Sadie Webb.
From Willcox, Gonzalez, Wilson, Braxton Hammons and Jazlyn Felix made first team. Second team honors were awarded to Maylee Thompson, Daleigh Ebert and Brandi Larson.
In baseball, Benson’s Fred Trujillo was named the Coach of the Year, Benson’s Wyatt Wilharm was the Offensive Player of the Year, Tombstone’s Joel Esparza was the Defensive Player of the Year and Willcox’s Ayden Fuentes was the 2A East Region Player of the Year.
First team honors for Benson went to Wilharm, Tristan Martinez, Antonio Rigney and Angel Rigney. Second team honors went to Brok Determan, Zach Laura and Cameron Mcfarland.
From Willcox, Fuentes and Cristian Pando were awarded first team honors. Second team honors went to Kash Macumber and honorable mention honors went to Karsten Jones, Marcus Olivares, Ed Tingle and Seth Verdugo.
In 1A baseball, St. David dominated the awards. Ron Goodman was the region’s Coach of the Year while Ryan Gooding was the Defensive Player of the Year and Talon Haynie the Player of the Year.
Goodman, Gooding, Haynie, Koy Richardson, Jaydon Gill and Owen Judd were awarded first team honors. Second team honors went to Jeremiah Gill, Brayden Merrill and Wyatt Judd.
Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell and Dylan Mitchell were awarded second team all-region honors along with Angel Vasquez and JJ Valenzuela. Honorable mention honors went to Steven Delacruz and Elijah Riesgo.
Softball honors for the 1A South have yet to be announced.
