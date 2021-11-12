COUNTY — The Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowboys are taking aim at 2A state quarterfinal showdowns Friday.
The third-seeded Bobcats will host the 11th-seeded St. Johns Redskins while No. 8 seed Willcox is heading north to face the No. 1 seed Parker Broncs.
Kickoff for the games is 7 p.m.
Benson is coming off a 49-7 thumping of Maricopa Sequoia Pathway last week while Willcox, playing without starting quarterback Ayden Fuentes, downed Holbrook 42-32 thanks to junior Christian Pando, who ran for 208 yards on 31 carries, scored five touchdowns, had 13 tackles and three interceptions.
“I’ve known Parker’s coach (Jeston Lotts) since my junior year in high school, 1995.” Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We were roommates at a Christian athlete ministries football camp. Coach Lotts has the No. 1-ranked team in 2A playing very well. They are very big, very physical, and very well coached. I’m happy to be the underdog and I know that our Cowboys are going to play extremely hard.”
Parker is 10-0, won the 2A Agua Fria Region and is coming off a 69-14 thumping of the Red Mesa Redskins last week.
The teams have no common opponents.
The winner will face the winner of Friday’s other quarterfinal game, Gilbert Christian at Morenci, Nov. 19 in the state semifinals.
St. Johns is coming to Benson after upsetting sixth-seed Camp Verde 26-0 last Friday.
St. Johns and Benson met in 2018 and 2019 with Benson losing 42-14 in 2018 and 28-25 in 2019.
“St. Johns has a good football team,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “They are well coached and disciplined. They have patience offensively and are aggressive defensively. What they do they do well. They are a good overall football team.”
Determan was asked what it’s going to take to advance to the semifinals.
“At this point in the season, anybody can beat anybody on any given night.” he said. “You can’t overlook anyone — it’s one game at a time. We’ll have to play well to win.”
According to Maxpreps, St. Johns beat Benson 34-6 in the 1994 2A state championship game and in the 1978 state championship game 20-12.
The other 2A state quarterfinal game Friday has Pima at Phoenix Arizona Lutheran.
Marana Mountain View at Buena
With no postseason playoffs in store, the Buena Colts close out the season Friday with a home game against Marana Mountain View.
Buena is 2-6 overall, 1-2 in the 5A Southern Region. Mountain View is 3-6 overall, 2-2 in the 5A Southern.
Buena coach Joe Thomas and his staff will honor their 24 seniors.
“A lot of the seniors have been on varsity the past three years and have been big components to this program,” Thomas said. “They all will be missed.”
What’s it going to take from Buena to win Friday?
“Offensively, if we play Buena football and play aggressively, we will do well,” Thomas said.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
Douglas at Catalina Foothills
The Douglas Bulldogs will conclude their season with a road game at Tucson Catalina Foothills, the top team in the 4A Gila Region.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-2 in the 4A San Pedro Region) are coming off a 33-0 win over Rio Rico last week.
Foothills (5-4, 3-0) disposed of Empire 49-14, which thumped Douglas 50-19 on Oct. 22.
