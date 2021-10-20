If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SAFFORD — The Benson Bobcats and the Willcox cross country teams traveled to Safford to compete in an invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Thatcher won the boys title with 29 points followed by Safford with 51, Benson 58, Willcox 110 and Morenci 130.
In the girls’ competition, Thatcher won with 27 points followed by Benson with 49, Willcox 86, Fort Thomas 98 and Safford 102.
Placing for the Benson boys were freshman Oskar Bergh, fourth; junior Joseph Akers, fifth; sophomore Aaric Myatt, 15th; senior Zach Laura, 16th; junior Randy Suprenant, 23rd; freshman Syric Ramerez, 25th; and freshman Logan Vance, 26th.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Amity Hall, first; sophomore Ella Allred, sixth; freshman Sadie Webb, 14th; junior Liliana Lerblance, 17th; junior Brooke Schmidt, 18th; and junior Briley Barney, 31st.
“This was a fast course; our kids had great times,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Everyone stepped up their pace and ran well. We have two meets this week (Wednesday at Thatcher and Saturday at Marana). Our last regular season race will be at Morenci next week. Each race will help us prepare for sectionals and state.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were senior Jonathan Collins, 17th; sophomore Lane Whetten, 20th; senior Tirso Trujillo, 22nd; senior Ryan McClaine, 29th; and freshman Kyle McClaine, 30th.
Placing for the Willcox girls were freshman Ainsley Hepworth, third; junior Maylee Thompson, 16th; junior Yuliana Reyes, 23rd; senior Naomi Hernandez, 25th; and junior Allison Wilson 34th.
“The meet went well; they have a new course that we had not run before,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said. “We had a good showing, toughing it out and making some adjustments. We have the Thatcher Invitational this week, which will be our last meet before sectionals. We’re really excited for sectionals and will be focusing our training for them.”
