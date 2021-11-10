SIERRA VISTA — Benson and Willcox high schools have cross country runners running in the Division IV state cross country meet Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Boys and girls sectional races for Divisions II, III and IV were held Nov. 3 at Buena High School,
In the Division IV boys race, which had eight teams and 61 runners, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy won the sectional title with 39 points, Benson was second with 62, Bisbee third with 84, Baboquivari fourth with 85 and Willcox sixth with 152.
Pusch Ridge and Benson also finished first and second in the Division IV girls race that featured five teams and 50 runners. Pusch Ridge won with 32 points, Benson was second with 44, San Carlos third with 86 points and Willcox fourth with 91 points.
Myles Floyd of Pusch Ridge was the boys winner, running the 3-mile course in 16:40.7.
Benson runners who placed were Joseph Akers, fourth, 17:59.7; Oskar Bergh, sixth, 18:27.8; Aaric Myatt, eighth, 18:37.0; Zach Laura, 26th, 20:38.9; Randy Suprenant, 30th, 20:58.4; and Logan Vance, 31st, 20:59.1.
Willcox runners who placed were Lane Whetten, 23rd, 20:20; Jonathan Collins, 25th, 20.33.3; Tino Trujillo, 37th, 22:06; Ryan McClaine, 55th, 27:24.2; and Kyle McClain, 56th, 28:13.8.
Kyra Floyd of Pusch Ridge, Myles Floyd’s sister, was the girls winner for Division IV with a time of 20:18.8.
Benson’s Amity Hall and Ella Allred were second and third, respectively, with times of 20:45.6 and 21:07.1. Other Benson runners were Sadie Webb, 10th, 22:36.2; Bailey Hall, 15th, 23:31.5; Siarra Wilson, 20th, 24:34.2; Lilianna Lerblance, 22nd, 25:05.3; and Brooke Schmidt, 26:20.6.
Willcox’s girls were led by freshman Ainsley Hepworth who was fourth with a time of 21:57.7. Maylee Thompson finished 18th with a time of 23:44.2; Yuliana Reyes, 35th, 28:28.9; Naomi Hernandez, 38th, 29:39.6; and Allison Wilson, 39th, 29:42.
St. David had just two runners competing. Freshman Corbin Fry was 29th in the boys race in 20:58.3; junior Lauren Jones was 45th in the girls race in 32:28.3.
Benson’s boys and girls teams qualified for in addition to Hepworth and Thompson of Willcox.
Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said she would have liked to send more runners to state but is happy that Hepworth and Thompson ar going.
“Ainsley ran really well today,” Wilson said. “We pretty much expected her to qualify. Maylee we knew was going to be on the bubble. I’m super-stoked that she gets to go. I’m very pleased.
Benson coach Randy Barney said both his teams ran the race he expected them to and overall he’s pleased he’s taking both his teams to state.
“We had several kids who had PR’s today, which helped,” he said. “We started preparing for this back in June with our camp we went to; we’ve been running ever since. All that extra running paid off.
“Every single one of my runners ran their heart out today and did the best they could do. This is the best finish Benson cross country has had in the 14 years I’ve been coaching. Couldn’t be more pleased.”
