PHOENIX − Softball season came to an end Thursday for Cochise County’s last two remaining softball teams, the Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowgirls, who lost in their respective 2A state semifinal games that were played at the Rose Mofford Complex.
Top-seeded Benson (25-7) had its hands full with fifth-seeded Kingman Academy (23-5) and its senior pitcher Abbie Bean who threw a two-hit 3-0 shutout. Kingman Academy plays in the 2A West Region and finished the regular season in second place behind last year’s state champion River Valley, which lost to Willcox in the quarterfinals May 7.
In the other semifinal game, sixth-seeded Willcox lost to second-seeded Eager Round Valley 5-4 on a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh that broke a 4-4 tie.
All three of Kingman’s runs came with two outs, the first on a two-run home run by Bean in the top of the third, the third coming in the top of the fifth on an RBI double.
Celina Wilharm and Trinity Bullock pitched for Benson and were effective, allowing five hits, striking out 11 and walking three.
Wilharm and Sadie Webb had Benson’s lone hit, each going 1-for-3.
“When we hit the ball, it was right at them,” Benson coach Bert Cardinas said. “We struggled with our short game. That made it tough.”
Shaylin Taylor was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seventh and Webb singled to center field, putting runners on second and third with Wilharm due up and two out. Following a timeout Bean got Wilharm to hit a grounder back to her which she threw to first base for the final out.
Cardenas, who has been with the Benson softball program for 12 years but was in his first year as head coach, said he’s proud of the effort the players gave all season.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better group,” he said. “They didn’t have to trust me as much as they did. They bought in. I feel like I sold them short a little bit. We’ll be back next year.”
Second-seeded Round Valley (29-4) which lost to Benson in the regular season at Round Valley, had a two-run home run in the bottom of the first for a 2-1 lead over Willcox in the other semifinal game. The Elks scored again in the third to lead 3-1.
In the top of the fifth Willcox put together a three-run rally, taking a 4-3 lead. Jesse Gonzalez had an RBI double and Allison Wilson followed with a two-run double that scored Braxton Hammons and Nataly Thompson.
Round Valley tied the game on a solo home run in the sixth before winning it in the seventh on a walk-off single on a 1-2 count.
Gonzalez pitched the entire game for Willcox, giving up 10 hits, striking out 10 and not allowing a walk.
The Cowgirls (25-11) had seven hits against Round Valley. Gonzalez, Wilson and Daleigh Ebert each had two hits and Wilson had three RBIs and Gonzalez one RBI. Hammons was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
“I felt we played well enough to win,” Willcox softball coach Trevor Ward said. “We had some opportunities to open it up. We had bases loaded one time and runners at second and third a couple of times. We definitely had some chances.”
The coach said Kingman played some great defense and robbed his team of some hits.
“A foot higher or right or left would have changed the dynamics of the game,” Ward said. “All in all, the girls played well. They weren’t intimidated. The winning hit they got was not a routine fly ball. It was one of those in between hits. Our second baseman got to it, but she overran it a little bit. The ball hit her in the palm of her glove, and she couldn’t hold on to it.”
The coach said his team was excited about the game.
“They wanted to play for a state championship, that’s what they work for,” he said. “The softball gods were not on our side (Thursday).”
Ward said he is losing just two seniors off this team, and he believes they will be just as strong next year.
Round Valley ripped Kingman Academy 12-2 Friday to win the 2A state championship.
