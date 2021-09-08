Benson wins Desert Christian tourney

Benson's volleyball team shows off its championship trophy at the Desert Christian Eagle Invitational. Back row, from left, Madison Wichmann, Ellie Palmer, Coach Palmer, Ashlynn McCartha, Grace Coulston, Coach Tara Thompson, Savannah Kilpatrick, Ally Crouse, Shaylin Taylor and Hannah Post. Front row from left, Jessica Barker, Brynn Barney, Tatum Benson and Celina Wilharm.
BENSON — The Benson Bobcats volleyball team had a full week of competition with two regular season games and seven more in the Desert Christian Eagle Invitational in Tucson.
Benson finished their first week 2-0.
After defeating the Blue Devils at Valley Union 3-0 on Monday, Aug. 30, the Bobcats returned home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, to host the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles of the 2A South Region. As in their contest earlier in the week, the Bobcats won 3-0 by scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-17.
Team statistics for the Bobcats were 24 kills, 14 service aces and seven blocks. Junior Ally Crouse had seven kills, junior Ellie Palmer had seven service aces and Crouse and junior Tatum Benson had two blocks each.
“The main things I emphasized were that we always play at our level and our intensity,” Benson coach Tara Thompson said.
The Desert Christian Eagle Invitational was Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4.
On Friday each of the five teams competed against the other four teams with their win/loss record placing them into Saturday’s double-elimination competition.
Friday the Bobcats defeated each team to go into Saturdays’ tournament 4-0. Friday’s scores had Benson 2-0 over the St. David Tigers, 25-22, 25-19; 2-0 over the Desert Christian Eagles 25-16, 25-17; 2-1 over the Willcox Cowgirls 25-11, 21-25, 15-10; and 2-0 over The Gregory School Hawks 25-19, 25-20.
On Saturday the Bobcats topped Desert Christian 2-0 in the first round of the final tournament bracket, 25-19, 25-20.
Next they defeated Willcox, 2-1 (19-25, 29-27, 15-10) to advance to the championship game against Desert Christian. The Bobcats won the title with a 2-0 victory over the Eagles, 25-17, 25-13.
“I saw them really coming together as a team and supporting each other in everything they did on the court,” Thompson said. “They were quick to recognize their mistakes and learn from them without us needing to take time outs. They did well communicating on the court.”
Junior setter Tatum Benson was happy with how her team competed.
“I think we grew closer and became more like a family in the tournament,” she said. “We had our ups and downs but we worked through them. We communicated well and trusted each other on the court. Winning this tournament was a big stepping stone for the team. I can’t wait to see where the season takes us.”
The Bobcats traveled to St. David on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to take on the Tigers. Results were not available at press time.
