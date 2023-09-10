BENSON − The Benson Bobcats tamed the visiting Phoenix Shadow Mountain Matadors 38-34 on homecoming night Sept. 8, improving to 2-2 overall, while the 2A Verde Region Matadors fall to 0-3.
It did not take long for the Bobcats to get within scoring position against the Matadors, their opening drive ending up at the Matadors 5-yard line.
From the usual shotgun, quarterback Dalton Crockett rolled to the right and found wide receiver Rawley Evans in the end zone for the Bobcats’ first TD. The extra point snap was bobbled, and the score was 6-0.
Officials were keeping time on the field as the scoreboard had technical difficulties all night.
The Matadors responded in the first quarter, getting ahead 7-6.
The Bobcats retook the lead in the second quarter. Crockett scored untouched from 3 yards out on a quarterback keeper. A failed conversion made the score 12-7
The lead changed again in the second quarter when the Matadors scored, making it 14-12.
Still in the second quarter, Benson got to the Matadors 10-yard line. Crocket, on a second and five situation, lined up his receivers on the open right side and rolled right on the snap. With the Matadors backfield distracted he connected on a short pass to fullback Tristan Goodwin for the score.
Another failed extra point and the Bobcats were up 18-14, but the Matadors, seeming determined to ruin homecoming, scored again just before halftime, putting them up 21-18.
Those missed extra points by Benson were making a difference going into the second half.
On the opening drive of the second half the Bobcats reached the goal line. Crocket snuck in from 3 yards out up the middle, putting Benson back up. The successful extra point by Brax Cluff made it 25-21.
Still in the third quarter, Crocket did it again, scoring on another keeper up the middle, putting Benson up 32-21 after the successful extra point by Cluff.
But the Matadors played a determined game, coming within four in the last quarter after a scoring drive which began with an interception back at their 10-yard line.
With just a few minutes in the game the Bobcats scored on a passing TD from Crockett to Goodwin, his second touchdown of the game.
Crockett, the homecoming king, completed 13 of 20 passes for 144 yards, racked up 94 yards rushing on 15 carries and scored three TDs.
Crockett’s passes were distributed to three receivers, Brax Cluff, who caught five for 54 yards’ Rawley Evans, who brought down five for 50 yards; and Tristan Goodwin, three receptions for 47 yards.
Davis rushed 25 times for 161 yards.
Goodwin led the team with nine total tackles, followed by H. Van Wormer with six. Buck Garret and Evans had five each.
Crockett had an interception with a 20-yard run back.
The 2-2 Bobcats travel to Tombstone to take on the undefeated 3-0 Yellowjackets on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
