BENSON − The Benson Bobcats tamed the visiting Phoenix Shadow Mountain Matadors 38-34 on homecoming night Sept. 8, improving to 2-2 overall, while the 2A Verde Region Matadors fall to 0-3.

It did not take long for the Bobcats to get within scoring position against the Matadors, their opening drive ending up at the Matadors 5-yard line.

