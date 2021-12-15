SHOW LOW — The Benson High School wrestling team competed in its first invitational of the season Dec 10-11, traveling to Snowflake High School for the Witt Duals, sponsored by the Show Low High School Cougars. Benson finished seventh in the 15-team tournament.
“This was our first year competing in this tournament,” second-year Benson coach Kieran Maakestad said. “During the regular season we never see any of the northern teams before state, and we wanted to get some experience against them. It was a higher-caliber tournament with several higher division schools. It definitely was a lot of fun.”
Maakestad is a former Bobcat wrestler who competed for four years on the Benson varsity team and took the Division IV state title in the 182-pound weight class his junior and senior years. Five of his assistant coaches are Benson wrestling alumni — Dominic Callen, Perrin Maakestad, Travis Martin, David Olivarez and Tristen Reynolds. Ben Katshor is also an assistant coach.
Last year was a building one for the Benson team with only four wrestlers competing; this year, however, the numbers have increased to 17.
Nine of Benson’s varsity wrestlers competed in the Witt Duals. Individual results were freshman Ronin Cluff, 4-5 at 138 pounds; junior Colten Tyra, 8-2, third at 144 pounds; freshman Buck Garrett, 7-3, sixth at 150-pounds; sophomore Gavin Strouse, 1-8, 165; senior Ryan Francione, 7-3, fourth at 175; senior Ricardo Garcia, 3-6, 190; senior Gabriel Osuna, 4-4, 215; junior Zane Cluff, 5-4 and heavyweight junior Nathan Beeman, 8-2, fifth.
Benson will be in Morenci for a four-way competition Wednesday, Dec. 15, that includes teams from Benson, Morenci, Tombstone and Valley Union. It will also compete in the Willcox Wrestling Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
