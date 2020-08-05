STATE — The Arizona Interscholastic Association approved a fall schedule on Wednesday to resume high school athletics in the fall.
The schedule includes a staggered start for each of the sports with football being the last to start.
“The start dates of each sport were identified based on information received from member schools regarding student and personnel safety, and what is most easily administered by athletic directors and coaches,” a statement from the AIA reads.
Golf is the first sport to tee off, with practices beginning Aug. 17 and their first competition on Aug. 24. Football is the last to kickoff with official practices starting Sept. 7.
“We owe it to our members to provide a direction,” stated Executive Board President and Safford Athletic Director Toni Corona. “It may be challenging to get everything going for all the schools at one time but with good communication, we can provide the best possible experience for our students in this unprecedented time. This Board and the AIA staff will continue to provide information and guidelines as we proceed.”
Schools will remain in “out-of-season/summer” rules until the official start of practices.
Golf
First practice – Aug. 17
First competition – Aug. 24
Championships – Oct. 26-29 (Div. I), Nov. 2-5 (Div. II)
Cross Country
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 9
Championships – Nov. 12-13
Swimming & Diving
First Practice – Aug. 24
First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 5-7
Badminton
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 14
Championships – Nov. 7 (Individuals), Nov. 9-12 (Teams)
Fall Soccer
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 16
Championships – Nov. 4-7
Volleyball
First Practice – Aug. 31
First Competition – Sept. 21
Championships – Nov. 12-21
Football
First Practice – Sept. 7
First Competition – Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Championships – Dec. 11/12 (4A-6A & Open)
