BENSON — The Benson Bobcats stayed perfect on the season with a shutout victory over region rival Bisbee High School. Benson walked off their home field with a 42-0 victory after an unexpected bye week. Bobcats’ head coach Chris Determan said he isn’t sure whether or not this unexpected bye week helped his team this week.
Devin Bowling scored the first touchdown of the game with a run into the endzone with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter. The Bobcats added to their lead with one second remaining in the quarter to lead 14-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Pumas came up with their biggest stop of the night four minutes into the second quarter to prevent another Benson touchdown with the Bobcats within striking distance. Later on in the quarter Martinez was able to successfully run the ball in on his second attempt for his first touchdown of the night putting Benson ahead 21-0 as 4:11 remained in the half. The Pumas attempted to find some answers on offense before the end of the half though, as quarterback Diego Chavez ran up the middle for a Bisbee first down with 1:42 remaining. The Pumas were unsuccessful in putting any points on the board before the end of half.
Jace Barney scored his first touchdown of the night for the Bobcats with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter. Brok Determan joined the scoring frenzy with a rushing touchdown of his own with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The touchdown was followed by an extra point to make it 35-0 Benson. The Bobcats maintained this lead into the end of the quarter.
Brok Determan completed a 35-yard pass to Jimmy Lerblance with 11:15 remaining in regulation. This was followed by another extra point to make it 42-0 Benson. Benson carried this lead into the end of regulation to best their rival for the night and improve their overall record to 3-0.
“We got better, but we’re still not where we want to be,” Chris Determan said. “It was still a good win to get accomplished and out of the way.”
Benson travels to Morenci on Friday in search of their fifth win of the season.
