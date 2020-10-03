BENSON — With their first victory of the season now in the books, the Benson varsity football team will still be working on the areas of the game that not only went well for them but those that they believe need improvement.
The Bobcats defeated the Veritas Prep Falcons at home on Friday, October 1st, by the score of 21-0.
“We have some areas that we still need to work on,” Benson varsity football coach Chris Determan said. “We need a faster learning curve to fix the things that did not go well for us.”
“We did have some first game jitters, but winning your first game of the season is always a good thing.
Benson’s first touchdown came in the second quarter. Bobcat junior Tristan Martinez recovered a Falcon fumble early in the quarter. Benson made their way downfield to set up their first touchdown. With the ball on the one-yard line, junior Jace Barney made his way into the end zone to put the Bobcats up 6-0. Sophomore Angel Rigney followed by kicking the ball through the uprights to give the ‘cats their first lead of the game 7-0.
Kicking off to Veritas, the ‘cats worked a strong defense to hold the Falcons and regain possession of the ball. Making their way down the field led up to a 25-yard rushing touchdown by junior Devin Bowling. Rigney put his second point on the board with the point after kick that gave the ‘cats the halftime lead 14-0.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Bowling broke the scoreless drought with a 15-yard rushing touchdown. The Bobcats’ final score would come on the point after by Rigney.
“Our offensive line did a good job blocking and creating holes for me,” Bowling said.
Junior captain and quarterback Brok Determan was excited for the Bobcat’s first victory of the season but was also quick to talk about what it takes to compete well and win.
“We have to keep working hard at practices to improve on our all-around football skills,” he said.
Benson, currently 1-0 for their early season, will be competing at home on Friday against the Miami Vandals.
