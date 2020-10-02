The Benson Bobcats won their first varsity football game of the season 21-0 over the Veritas Prep Falcons.
Neither the Bobcats nor the Falcons were able to make their mark on the scoreboard during the 1st quarter. The 2nd quarter, however, had the ‘Cats scoring two touchdowns, one each from junior Brok Determan and junior Devin Bowling, with both extra point kicks by sophomore Angel Rigney going through the uprights for a 14-0 halftime lead.
The fourth quarter had the ‘Cats again lighting up the scoreboard with their third touchdown of the night, and second for Bowling, followed by the extra point kick by Rigney to finish the game 21-0 over the Falcons.
“We did have some first game jitters,” Benson varsity football coach Chris Determan said, “but winning your first game of the season is always a good thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.