BENSON — Benson High School hosted its annual Coach Jerry Lee Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
Area boys’ teams that competed in the nine-team invitational were Benson, first with 139.5 points; Bisbee, fourth with 81.5; Douglas, fifth with 60; St. David, sixth with 52.5; Tombstone, seventh with 44; Willcox, eighth with 31; and Valley Union, ninth with 18.
Area girls’ teams who competed in the eight-team invitational were Benson, second with 110 points; St. David, fourth with 75; Willcox, fifth with 43.5; Bisbee, sixth with 41; Tombstone, seventh with 35; and Douglas, eighth with 23.
Placing for the Benson boys were sophomore Joseph Akers’ first in the 800, first in the 1,600 and tied for fifth in the 400; senior Rolando Carrillo, first in the javelin; junior David Teso, first in the discus, second in the pole vault and seventh in the shot put; junior Devin Bowling, second in the 100 and third in the 200; freshman Aaric Myatt, second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800; junior Ryan Francione, second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles; junior Alexis Torres, second in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the 200; freshman Liam Cluff, third in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 100; junior James Lerblance, fourth in the 400; junior Blake Johnson, sixth in the shot put and seventh in the discus; junior Brody England, seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 400; sophomore Landen Vance, eighth in the discus; and the 4x100 team finished second.
Placing for the Benson girls were freshman Ella Allred, first in the 1,600 and third in the 800; sophomore Alexandria Jennings, first in the discus, third in the shot put and third in the javelin; sophomore Maggie Barker, tied for second in the pole vault; sophomore Madison England, third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Briley Barney, fourth in the pole vault; freshman Lauren McBride, fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the 100 and sixth in the 100 hurdles; sophomore Siarra Wilson, fourth in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600; junior Amity Hall, fifth in the 400; freshman Trinity Foy, fifth in the 100 hurdles; junior Brooke Schmidt, fifth in the pole vault; freshman Bailey Hall, seventh in the 100 and eighth in the 200; the 4x100 team finished third, and the 4x400 team finished fourth.
“It was a great day for our invitational,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “The meet went very well. Our athletes had lots of PRs (personal records). Everyone is doing better with every meet we have. We are also thankful for all the support we had from members of our school and community who helped at the meet.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were junior Geoffrey Gribble, first in the 100, first in the 200, first in the 400 and sixth in the long jump; junior Edward Holly, first in the shot put and sixth in the discus; sophomore Ramon Loya, first in the 3,200; senior Jose Pulido, fourth in the 3,200; sophomore Jesus Moreno, sixth in the 800; sophomore Fernando Gallegos, seventh in the 800, seventh in the 1,600 and tied for seventh in the high jump; senior Jonathan Chacara, eighth in the 110 hurdles and eighth in the pole vault; and the 4x800 team finished first.
Placing for the Bisbee girls were senior Brynn Lumpkin, first in the pole vault, fourth in the long jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles; sophomore Rubi Luinstra, first in the long jump, fourth in the high jump and seventh in the 200; and senior Jade Luinstra, fifth in the discus.
“The meet went really well,” Bisbee coach Walt Edge said. “We only had three girls competing but they did really well, scoring 41 points. Our boys also did very well: Gribble finished first in the 100, 200, and 400; Edwards took first place in the shot put; and our distance runners ran very well. Everyone did an excellent job.”
Placing for the Douglas boys were senior Andre De La Cruz, first in the pole vault; senior Luis Felix, first in the triple jump and third in the long jump; junior Anthony Duronslet, third in the 100; senior Francisco Parra, fourth in the shot put, fourth in the discus and fourth in the javelin; junior Kalvin Chavez, seventh in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Jose Hernandez, eighth in the 300 hurdles; and the 4x400 team finished second.
Placing for the Douglas girls were junior Venecia Torrez, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump; junior Ashley Galaz, sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles; senior Stephanie Amaya, sixth in the pole vault and eighth in the triple jump; senior Itzel Aguilar, seventh in the discus and eighth in the shot put; and the 4x100 team finished fourth.
“We started off the season slowly and are currently working to get all of our athletes in shape for state,” Douglas coach Donna Savill said. “We already have some of our field event athletes on the state list, which is encouraging. Now our focus is to work more on our running events for them to also make the state list.”
Placing for the St. David boys were sophomore Koy Richardson, second in the high jump; junior Zac Judd, second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles; sophomore Paul Parker, third in the 800 and fifth in the long jump; sophomore Matteo Carrafa, tied for fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 400; senior Elijah Schmidt, fifth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200; sophomore Brayton Trejo, eighth in the shot put; and the 4x800 team finished third.
Placing for the St. David girls were senior Sydney Klump, first in the 400, first in the javelin, first in the high jump and second in the 300 hurdles; freshman Honey Merrill, first in the 3,200 and second in the 1,600; freshman Anissa Jacquez, second in the javelin and seventh in the 400; and senior Alana Jones, second in the shot put and eighth in the discus.
“We’re seeing new PRs at every meet with consistency and improvement in everyone,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “This was also the first time that our boys ran the 4x800 and they did well finishing third.”
Placing for the Tombstone boys were senior Quinten Palmer, second in the javelin; senior Chris Tinney, second in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600; freshman Anthony Piro, third in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600; junior Aian Greenlee, fifth in the 800; senior Ernest Withers, eighth in the 100; the 4x800 team finished second; and the 4x400 team finished fourth.
Placing for the Tombstone girls were freshman Reagan McGuire, first in the 800 and second in the 400; and junior Shia Yeh, third in the 100 and third in the 200.
“We ran really well at the Coach Jerry Lee meet,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Our athletes are improving every week, with every meet we compete in. They all have a good mindset so they continue to improve – they are a very coachable group of kids.”
Placing for the Valley Union boys were sophomore Kolby Gilbreth, tied for second in the pole vault; sophomore Will Smith, tied for fourth in the high jump; sophomore Cody Pena, seventh in the long jump; and the 4x100 team finished fourth.
“We had some good PRs at this meet,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said. “Our athletes are getting better with every meet.”
Placing for the Willcox boys were sophomore Ulisses Izazaga, second in the 800 and seventh in the 400; senior Nathaniel Clement, third in the 400 and third in the 1,600; junior Andrew Stamps, sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles; and junior Alex Mills, sixth in the 100 and eighth in the triple jump.
Placing for the Willcox girls were sophomore Maylee Thompson, second in the long jump, third in the 400 and fourth in the 100; freshman Karissa Riggs, fourth in the 200 and seventh in the triple jump; junior Jozlyn Moreman, fifth in the 1600; junior Arleene Montano sixth in the 1,600; junior Anna Veg,a sixth in the triple jump; sophomore Brandi Larson, sixth in the shot put and sixth in the discus; and freshman Destiny Smith, seventh in the shot put.
“We had 32 PRs or season-best performances at this meet,” Willcox coach Craig Hamilton said. “This is very impressive as we only had 18 athletes competing for us.”
