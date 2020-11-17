COUNTY — Benson High's football team concluded its season with another win to move to 6-0 overall. St. David’s season ended Friday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Benson hosts Willcox: The Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 42-0 to finish the regular season undefeated. The loss moved Willcox to 3-2.
This was the eighth consecutive season Benson had kept the Seney-Lohman Trophy.
Jimmy Lerblance, Angel Rigney, Devin Bowling, Tristan Martinez and Jace Barney all scored for the Bobcats Friday night.
Bowling led the team with 176 yards rushing on 14 carries. Junior quarterback Brok Determan completed all three of his pass attempts for 99 yards.
Willcox mustered 164 yards of offense, most on the ground, but couldn’t make its way into the end zone.
Play-in rankings were released Saturday. It has Benson as the No. 1 team in the 2A Conference and Willcox as the No. 13 team. The Bobcats will host No. 16 Pima on Friday while Willcox travels to No. 4 Arizona Lutheran.
St. David: The Tigers were eliminated from the first round of the 1A state playoffs Friday night. Williams defeated St. David 38-20 on the Tigers' home field.
Reo Larson, Jake Goodman and Talon Haynie scored for the Tigers. Haynie finished with 80 yards rushing on 20 carries. Larson and Goodman had 49 receiving yards each.
St. David finished the season 5-1.
