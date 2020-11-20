BENSON — The Benson Bobcats advanced to the high school football 2A state tournament with a decisive 28-7 victory over the Pima Roughriders in Friday night's play-in game.
The Bobcats scored midway through the first quarter on a 41-yard fumble scoop and score and added a rushing touchdown to take a 14-point lead into the second quarter.
Benson's offense found paydirt twice more in the second quarter and the defense shutout Pima in the first half to take a 28-0 lead into the break.
Neither team was able to get much traction in the third quarter and the score remained the same headed into the final frame.
Benson appeared poised for the shutout win before Pima scored with seven seconds left in the game.
The Bobcats await Saturday's bracket selection by the AIA to determine their next opponent.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
