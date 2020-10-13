BENSON — The Benson Bobcats varsity volleyball team defeated the Tombstone Yellow Jackets in three games Tuesday night.
Benson won with scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-8 on their home court.
Tuesday’s win was the Bobcats’ fourth consecutive win after losing their first three games of the season. The Bobcats are 4-3 overall this season.
“We definitely did better communicating on the court but we still have room for improvement,” Benson varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad said. “Our serving was on point today and our hitters were more aware of the court.”
Benson hosts the Willcox Cowgirls on Thursday. The two teams squared off last week in Willcox, where the Cowgirls defeated Benson 3-1.
