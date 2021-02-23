BENSON — The Benson High girls basketball team had its toughest test of the season Tuesday night, hosting Buena High. The 2A Bobcats defeated the 5A Colts 58-45 to improve to 11-1 on the season.
Benson jumped to a 4-0 lead. Buena’s Nohema Romo knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:26 left in the first quarter to make the score 4-3 in favor of the home team. Junior Alani Encinas hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Buena its first lead of the game, 9-6, with 4:26 left in the period. Benson battled back to regain the lead 14-13 with 1:37 left in the quarter on a bucket by Ally Jennings.
Celina Wilharm bumped the Bobcats’ lead to 16-13 with a steal and layup. Benson led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams scored in the first minutes of the second quarter to make the score 18-15. Then Benson didn’t allow another Buena score until the final 55 seconds of the half. In that same span the Bobcats scored 11 points to lead 33-15. Benson was able to capitalize on turnovers and the fact Buena was in foul trouble. Benson's Emily Darwin stole the inbound pass with three seconds left in half and made the layup at the buzzer. Benson led 35-17 at halftime.
The Colts’ offense found some momentum in the early stages of the second half. Five consecutive points with four minutes left in the third quarter made the score 39-27 in favor of Benson. Jennings completed a three-point play with 1:11 left in the period. Benson held a 51-30 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Benson’s offense stalled in the final frame as it was held to eight points. Buena took advantage of Benson’s inability to score to trim the lead and make it closer down the stretch.
Encinas scored seven of her team-leading 18 points in the fourth quarter. She made four 3-pointers in the win. Romo and Cayla Anderson had seven points each in the loss.
Benson was led by Darwin, who had 25 points. Jennings added 13 points.
Buena moves to 2-3 and has lost three in a row. The Colts and Bobcats are on the road for the remainder of their schedule.
The Colts travel to Nogales on Thursday while the Bobcats have a rematch with the Tigers in St. David.
