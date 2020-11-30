Benson High’s football team will play its first game of the 2020 state tournament Friday night in Gilbert. The No. 1 Bobcats will play No. 4 Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes at Higley High School.

Benson did not play last week because Morenci had to forfeit due to players testing positive for the coronavirus. Arizona Lutheran defeated No. 5 Parker 32-30 last Friday to advance to the semifinals.

The Bobcats hold a 6-0 record while the Coyotes finished the regular season with a 5-0 record.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with limited ticket availability.

