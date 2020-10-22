BISBEE — It didn’t take long for Benson to defeat Bisbee Thursday night and extend its streak to seven games.
Benson won in straight sets for the third time this season with scores of 25-8, 25-20 and 25-13.
The Bobcats had a dominant start to the first set, scoring the first eight points behind the serving of Tatum Benson. Bisbee’s first point of the set came on a serving error by Benson. The Pumas failed to start a rally off the turnover and instead the Bobcats scored the next three points to make the score 13-1, forcing Pumas head coach Joni Giacomino to call a timeout and try and regroup her team. Bisbee’s next two points came off Benson serving errors. Mistakes and lack of communication hurt Bisbee throughout the set allowing Benson to breeze to a the win.
The Pumas were a different team in the second set. Yasmin Morales knocked down the Pumas first two points. Bisbee took its first lead of the match at 4-2 but the Bobcats rallied to tie the game 5-5. Bisbee broke the tie but Benson once again tied the game, this time 7-7. The Bobcats broke the tie but once again the teams managed a tie at 11-11. Benson broke the tie and didn’t relinquish it. An ace by Benson clinched the second set for the Bobcats.
Benson dominated the third set. Power hitting by Emily Darwin was too much for the Pumas. The Bobcats jumped to a 10-3 lead and pushed it to 20-9.
Darwin’s shot off a Bisbee block won the set and the match for Benson.
No. 14 Benson moves to 7-3 overall this season while Bisbee drops to 5-5. Bisbee plays St. David Friday and Benson plays Tuesday when it hosts Morenci — the last team to beat Benson.
