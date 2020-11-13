BENSON — The Benson Bobcats remained undefeated on the season with a decisive 42-0 win over the visiting Willcox Cowboys Friday night.
The Benson offense was clicking on all cylinders with multiple offensive players finding the endzone on the ground and through the air, while the defense prevented the Cowboys from getting much going all night.
Benson improved to 6-0 on the season, while Willcox fell to 3-2.
Check back online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
