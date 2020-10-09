BENSON — The Benson Bobcat soccer team traveled to Tucson on Thursday to take on St. Augustine, bringing home their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over the Wolves.
Benson senior co-captain Liam Sprietsma scored both goals of the game in the first half. His first goal came from a throw-in that was intended for senior Camden Waite who was close to the Wolves goal. A St. Augustine defender moved in to block the throw-in but instead it deflected into the goal for the Bobcats first point of the game.
The Bobcats second goal came later in the half. Dribbling the ball down the field, Sprietsma kicked a 25-yard shot at the Wolves goal that evaded their keeper, making its way into the upper left corner of the goal. This put Benson up 2-0 to end the first half.
With neither team scoring a goal in the second half, Benson finished the game with their first victory of the season and a current season record of 1-3.
“St. Augustine has good players and a good team,” Benson varsity soccer coach Gary Douglas said. “We haven’t played them in at least three years so none of our players, even our seniors, have competed against them.
“We made better passes and worked through different plays that will help us in our future games. Now we just need to keep our momentum going for our home game on Tuesday against Desert Christian – that will be a big game for us.”
Waite, a senior co-captain, believes the Bobcats victory over the Wolves was a team effort and a good win. “We played well as a team,” Waite said. “Now we have to keep working hard because we have more tough games coming up.”
The Bobcats play the Desert Christian Eagles at home on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. The following evening they will host the St. Augustine Wolves at 6 p.m.
