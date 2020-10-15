BENSON — The Benson Bobcat soccer team went 1-1 for the week, falling to the Desert Christian Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday and defeating the St. Augustine Wolves 7-1 on Wednesday.
In their first contest, the Bobcats trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half. The Eagles came back in the second half to increase their lead to 2-0 with an early goal. Junior Alexis Torres cut the Bobcats’ deficit to one, 2-1, with a goal late in the second half. Benson was unable to work their way to another goal to tie the game.
“We had many shots on goal during the first half, but they were missed opportunities,” Benson varsity coach Gary Douglas said. “If we had made any of them, it would have been a different game.”
Benson hosted the St. Augustine Wolves the following evening with different results.
“We definitely had good teamwork against St. Augustine,” Douglas said. “We were able to control the center of the field that helped set up our goals.”
Benson sophomore Jaden Barney scored twice in the first half before the Wolves were able to connect for a goal. Leading 2-1, Benson sophomore Adolfo Navarro helped Benson with another goal to end the first half with Benson leading 3-1.
The second half had Barney scoring quickly for his third goal of the game. Additional goals from Navarro, senior Camden Waite and Barney’s fourth goal of the game had the Bobcats defeating the Wolves 7-1.
“Jaden out ran everyone – he was simply unstoppable,” Douglas said. “Camden and Alexis had great passing as they worked to control the center of the field.”
The Bobcats, currently 2-4 for the season, travel to Bisbee to take on the Pumas on Tuesday.
