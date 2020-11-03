COUNTY — Benson and St. David volleyball teams concluded their season Tuesday night on a positive note. However, before their final games of the season, the teams faced off.
The Bobcats and the Tigers had been waiting for this game all season. Previously scheduled for early October, the game had been pushed back due to scheduling changes. Now, with only two game left on both teams’ schedules, the Tigers traveled to Benson on Monday to take on the Bobcats.
The first two games went to the Tigers 25-19 and 25-23. Benson, however, came back strong to win the next two 25-20 and 25-22 to force a fifth tie-breaking game. The Tigers would finish the game victorious with a 15-12 win to take the match 3-2.
“We started off playing well but then we stopped communicating,” St. David coach Tylene Miller said. “Once we started talking again we were able to pull off the win.”
Senior Kayla Judd led the Tigers in kills with 20 followed by senior Sydney Klump with 14, freshman Mayla Trejo and senior Jaelyn Goodman with four each, senior Goldi Merrill and freshman Anissa Jacquez with two each and freshman Jasmine Pacheco with one.
Leading in service aces for the Tigers were senior Brylee Murray with three; Judd and Trejo with two each; and Klump, Merrill and sophomore Taylee Jacquez with one each.
“Tonight’s game was so much fun and it’s always exciting to play Benson,” Judd said Monday. “They are a good team and we really had to step it up. I am so proud of my team and that we took the win. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for us.”
Blocking leaders for St. David were Judd with 15, Goodman with eight, Jacquez with four, Klump and Pacheco with three each and Merrill with two.
“Benson is always a great game that we look forward to,” Murray said. “They were tough and it took a lot of communication for us to pull out the win.”
Leading the Benson Bobcats in kills were senior Emily Darwin with 22, senior Paige Vaughn with eight, junior Shaylin Taylor and junior Brynn Barney with four each, seniors Jennifer Barker and Sierra Garner with three each, sophomore Ally Crouse with two and sophomore Tatum Benson with one.
The Benson Ladycats hosted the Desert Christian Eagles for their last regular season game on Tuesday.
Prior to the varsity game, Ladycat seniors Jennifer Barker, Emily Darwin, Taylor Fenn, Sierra Garner, Paige Vaugh, and Molly Vivian were introduced with their parents.
The Bobcats went on to defeat the Eagles in three, 25-5, 25-20, and 25-11 on Tuesday to finish the regular season with a 9-6 record.
The St. David volleyball team ended its season with a straight-set win over Valley Union on the Tigers’ home court on Tuesday.
St. David won with scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-15. Mistakes by both teams kept the individual games close but it was power hitting from Judd that was the difference in the match.
Valley Union struggled to string together points in the first game to fully mount comebacks in the first and third sets. The second set was the most competitive set between the two as Valley Union battled from behind to tie the game 19-19. Ultimately it was the Tigers that clawed their way to the 25-21 set win.
St. David holds the No. 1 spot in the 1A Conference and finishes the regular season with a 13-1 overall record.
Final playoff seedings will be released over the weekend when the season concludes.
