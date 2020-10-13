Those in the San Pedro Valley fared well Friday night. Benson defended their hope field with a victory over Miami while St. David shutout Valley Union in Elfrida.
Benson: The Benson High School Bobcats came alive early in Friday night’s game against the Miami Vandals. Benson once again defended their home field with a 40-16 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Devin Bowling ran the ball into the end zone with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter for the Bobcats first touchdown of the game. Benson’s defense forced multiple turnovers which their offence cashed in on to put the game out of reach by halftime.
Benson is still looking for an opponent since their game against Pima has been postponed.
St. David: Robby Gooding’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start Friday’s game against Valley Union set the tone for the rest of the night. The Tigers defeated their rival 45-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Taylon Haynie finished the night with 9 carries for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns on runs of one and 76-yards.
He also scored two, 2-point conversions. Logan Davis was 3-of-4 in passing with Reo Larson having two receptions for 58 yards one of which resulted in a touchdown.
St. David hosts Duncan on Friday, for their first home game of the season.
