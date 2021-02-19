BENSON — The Bobcats wrestling team hosted Tombstone High School on Friday afternoon. Benson won all four of the matches while Tombstone’s wins came in the form of forfeits in weight classes that Benson didn’t have wrestlers in.

Friday’s match and win was on the heels of Benson’s team loss to Willcox on Tuesday. Colten Tyra won by pin fall and heavyweight wrestler Nathan Beeman won by decision 6-4. Friday’s team score was not available by presstime.

Individual results from Benson versus Tombstone on Friday:

132: Tyra of Benson defeated Hunter Clark of Tombstone by pin in the first round.

145: Connor Curtis of Benson defeated Ain Greenlee of Tombstone by pin in the third period.

160: Tristan Goodwin of Benson defeated Gabe Gleason of Tombstone by pin in the second round.

195: Cameron McFarland of Benson defeated Charles Carney of Tombstone by pin in the second period.

Benson returns to the mat on Wednesday when they travel to Pima High School while Tombstone hosts Thatcher on Tuesday.

