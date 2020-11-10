Once again the Benson Bobcats were victorious Friday night to maintain their undefeated season. Willcox lost for the first time this season at the hands of the Morenci Wildcats. The first football rankings of the season have the Bobcats as the No. 1 team in the 2A Conference and Willcox as the No. 10 team.
Benson: The Bobcats couldn’t be stopped Friday night at Tombstone High School. Benson left the “Town too tough to die” with a 56-7 victory last Friday night.
Angel Rigney, Devin Bowling, Tristan Martinez, Jace Barney and Jace Carroll all made their way into the end zone in the win. Bowling and Martinez had two touchdowns each. Martinez returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown in the first half. Bowling led the Bobcats with 98 yards rushing on five carries.
Brok Determan completed 3 of 5 passes for 43 yards and had 65 yards rushing on two carries.
Friday's win put the Bobcats at 5-0 with one game left in the regular season.
Willcox: The Cowboys fell to the visiting Morenci Wildcats 27-21 on Friday night, moving to 3-1.
Christian Pando scored two of the Cowboys’ three touchdowns. Ote Allsup also scored for Willcox. Pando finished with six receptions for 89 yards, while Allsup had 112 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Ayden Fuentes completed 11 of 14 passes for 123 yards.
Defensively, Allsup led the Cowboys with 10 tackles and Pando added nine tackles.
Willcox scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter but were unable to complete their comeback efforts.
The Cowboys close out their regular season Friday when they travel to Benson High School for the annual rivalry game.The Seney-Lohman trophy and the postseason are on the line. Benson has kept the traveling Seney-Lohman trophy for seven consecutive years.
