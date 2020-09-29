BENSON — Fans will be permitted at Benson High School home athletic competitions. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the following requirements and restrictions have been put in place.
Football and volleyball requirements: Face masks must be worn, social distancing will be enforced and fans are not allowed on the field/court at any time. Each athlete will be given four tickets from their coach for each home competition for family members. These tickets must be presented to the ticket taker at the entrance where the game fee will then be paid ($5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students). No other tickets will be sold at the gate.
Opposing football and volleyball teams will also be given two tickets for each of their players to give to family members.
Cross country and soccer games: Face masks must be worn, social distancing will be enforced and fans are not allowed on the field or sidelines at any time. Spectators are allowed at both sporting events but do not need tickets from athletes to attend. There is no cost for cross country meets. Soccer games are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.
Live Facebook streaming for some home games will be available in the future but details are not currently available. This information will be on the Benson High School Facebook page.
