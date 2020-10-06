QUEEN CREEK — The Benson and Tombstone cross-country teams traveled to Queen Creek on Oct. 1, to compete in the Desert Twilight Cross Country Festival at The Links at Queen Creek Golf Course.
“This was a great experience for our runners,” Benson varsity cross country coach Randy Barney said. “It was a fast course with small hills, very much like the state courses. All of our runners had good times, some of the best they have had this season.
Out of the meet’s eight divisions, both schools competed in the small school varsity race.
“We have been working hard over our two-week fall break to maintain our fitness,” Barney said. “I’m proud of their efforts and dedication.”
The Benson girls finished 13th of the 19 teams (over 160 runners) competing in the small school varsity competition. Competing for the Bobcats were: sophomore Siarra Wilson 22:19.2, freshman Ella Allred 24:33.2, sophomore Brooke Schmidt 25:23.2, junior Delma Santiago 26:31.2, freshman Liliana Lerblance 26:52.5 and sophomore Briley Barney 27:00.3.
The Bobcat boys’ placed 20th of the 25 teams (over 180 runners) competing in the small school varsity competition. Competing for the Benson boys were: junior Zach Laura 18:53.5, freshman Aaric Myatt 19:34.3, sophomore Joseph Akers 21:07.3, senior Sean Laura 21:12.2, freshman Sy Arnold 23:15.9 and junior Thomas Caywood 29:55.6.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets also traveled to Queen Creek to compete in the Desert Twilight Festival.
“Our athletes gave it everything they had. They ran their best race of the year in this meet,” Tombstone varsity cross-country coach Jake Winslow said. “They are all improving daily and have the right mindset to run. Good things are happening with Tombstone cross country.”
Competing for the Yellow Jacket girls’ team were freshman Reagan McGuire (22:17.2) and sophomore Taylor Jundt (22:23.2).
The Yellow Jacket boys’ team finished 25th in the small school varsity competition. Competing for the Yellow Jackets were: senior Chris Tinney 21:13.8, senior Quinten Palmer 21:51.2, junior Devin Mize 22:17.8, senior Erick Amaya 23:02.1 and senior Mark Moore 23:13.8.
The Bobcats and the Jackets will both be competing in the Rio Rico Rattler Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
