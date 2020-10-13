RIO RICO — The Benson Bobcats and Tombstone Yellow Jackets cross country teams both competed in the Rio Rico Rattler Cross Country Invitational this past Saturday.
“All of our runners did very, very well,” Benson varsity cross country coach Randy Barney said. “Both of our teams are improving their standing with every meet. We are staying on track for where we want to be at the sectional meet.”
The Bobcat boys’ team finished seventh in the 5,000 Meter Varsity Red race, one of three boys’ team competitions at the Rattler Invitational. Salpointe Catholic finished first followed by Catalina Foothills, Buena, Walden Grove, Flowing Wells, Empire, Benson and Tombstone.
Sean Laura finished with a time of 18:58.3, earning him 17th place and a medal. His teammates followed: Zach Laura 19:37.2, Aaric Myatt 20:35.9, Max Frost 22:49.5, Joseph Akers 22:41.1, freshman Sy Arnold 25:46.6 and Thomas Caywood 29:57.8.
The Benson girls’ team finished third in the 5,000 Meter Varsity Red race, one of the three girls’ team competitions. Cienega finished first followed by Rio Rico, Benson and Centennial.
Benson junior Amity Hall finished second overall with a time of 21:53.0, while Siarra Wilson earned an 11th place medal with a time of 23:54.3. The rest of the girls finished in the following order: Ella Allred 28:24.4, Delma Santiago 28:29.8, Liliana Lerblance 29:19.1 and Briley Barney 30.17.4.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets boys’ team placed seventh in the 5,000 Meter Varsity Red race while the girls’ competed in the 5,000 Meter Varsity Gold race.
“Our runners keep getting better and better with every meet,” Tombstone varsity cross country coach Jake Winslow said. “This was the best we have run all year, both our boys and our girls. Our athletes are always very positive with each other, very encouraging. They are definitely doing things right and doing things well.”
Placing for the Yellow Jacket boys’ team were senior Quinten Palmer 20:53.6, senior Erick Amaya 22:35.0, senior Chris Tinney 23:22.5, junior Devon Mize 23:23.6 and senior Mark Moore 24:14.4.
Both of the Yellow Jacket girls placed in their race. Freshman Reagan McGuire finished 11th over with a time of 22:08.8 while sophomore Taylor Jundt earned a 17th place medal with her time of 23:01.9.
Benson will be competing at home on Saturday, at 9:00 a.m. while Tombstone will be traveling to Tucson to compete in the 1st Annual John Gleeson Lancer Invitational.
