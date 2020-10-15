The Benson volleyball team defeated the Willcox Cowgirls 3-0 at home on Thursday, avenging an early season loss.

The Bobcats, who lost to the Cowgirls 1-3 in Willcox earlier in the season, were determined to change that outcome in their home competition.

Benson did just that, winning in three games (25-19, 25-16, 25-15) to improve their season record to 5-3.

“We’re continuing to build our game both mentally and physically,” Benson varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad said. “We do have a lot more work to do but we’re improving with every practice and every game.”

Benson’s next competition will be in Tombstone on Tuesday.

