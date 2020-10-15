The Benson volleyball team defeated the Willcox Cowgirls 3-0 at home on Thursday, avenging an early season loss.
The Bobcats, who lost to the Cowgirls 1-3 in Willcox earlier in the season, were determined to change that outcome in their home competition.
Benson did just that, winning in three games (25-19, 25-16, 25-15) to improve their season record to 5-3.
“We’re continuing to build our game both mentally and physically,” Benson varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad said. “We do have a lot more work to do but we’re improving with every practice and every game.”
Benson’s next competition will be in Tombstone on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.