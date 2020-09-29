Benson hosted their first home volleyball game of the season on Tuesday, with the Bobcats taking on the Pima Roughriders in a regional competition.

The Cats were unable to take the home court victory, falling in three to the Roughriders, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17.

Even with their loss to Pima, Benson varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad has high hopes for her team’s season. “Today we played much better,” Maakestad said. “We have been introducing some new strategies and making adjustments to player positions on the court. We definitely have high hopes for the season.”

In earlier competition on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Benson traveled to Tucson to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions. It was the first game of the season for both teams – with the Lions taking their home court victory over the Bobcats in three sets, (25-8, 25-14, 25-18.

Benson, currently 0-2 in early season competitions, will be traveling to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls in a regional contest on Thursday. they will be hosting the Bisbee Pumas for their third regional competition on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments