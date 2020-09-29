Benson hosted their first home volleyball game of the season on Tuesday, with the Bobcats taking on the Pima Roughriders in a regional competition.
The Cats were unable to take the home court victory, falling in three to the Roughriders, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17.
Even with their loss to Pima, Benson varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad has high hopes for her team’s season. “Today we played much better,” Maakestad said. “We have been introducing some new strategies and making adjustments to player positions on the court. We definitely have high hopes for the season.”
In earlier competition on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Benson traveled to Tucson to take on the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions. It was the first game of the season for both teams – with the Lions taking their home court victory over the Bobcats in three sets, (25-8, 25-14, 25-18.
Benson, currently 0-2 in early season competitions, will be traveling to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls in a regional contest on Thursday. they will be hosting the Bisbee Pumas for their third regional competition on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.