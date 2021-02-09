BENSON — The Benson Bobcats wrestling team took on Mica Mountain Monday evening.
A last-minute time change, at the request of the visiting team, had the teams square off at 5 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 2 p.m. Mica Mountain is a new school in the Vail area, which has a head coach who was at Cienega last year. Some wrestlers who left Cienega to follow the coach.
132: Benson’s Colten Tyra wrestled Aaron Rodarte and won 12-4.
145: Benson’s Connor Curtis wrestled Brandon Cropp. Cropp won 8-2.
195: Benson’s Cameron McFarland wrestled Jacob Ford and lost by fall, :42 in the first period.
Heavyweight: Nathan Beeman wrestled Travis Hickey and lost by fall in the second period.
The Bobcats hold a 1-1-2 record and are back on the mat Wednesday when they host Thatcher High School at 4 p.m.
