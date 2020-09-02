BENSON — The Benson High School girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams are back and looking to do big things in their southern Arizona conference.
“I believe that this is one of the strongest teams, both the girls and the boys, we have had in a few years,” Benson High School varsity cross-country coach Randy Barney said.
This is Barney’s 12th year coaching the Bobcat cross-country teams. This year he sees more depth in his teams, with both the girls’ and the boys’ rosters currently listing eight athletes each.
“This year the spread in times between our top runners is closer,” Barney said. “This gives us a better chance to place higher in meets. Our first time trial was a good sign of how well we are doing so far. We are definitely ahead of where we were at this time last year.”
The 2019 season had the Ladycats finishing third overall in the regionals and taking their team to the state championships. The Bobcat boys’ team finished eighth at the regional meet with three of their runners making the state championships.
Barney believes the strength of his teams is due to their dedication to running and the hard work they are showing in practices. But it’s their attitude and positive energy that has impressed him the most.
“Our teams are working very well together,” he said. “They enjoy each other’s company and encourage their teammates daily to do better. Our teams are definitely bonding.”
Senior captain Sean Laura is confident that the ‘cats are prepared for the 2020 season.
“We are all ready and anxious to compete,” Laura said. “I think our boys have a good chance to make it to state as a team. We work well together and encourage each other to constantly improve our times.”
Junior captain Amity Hall is also looking forward to the season and competing for the Ladycats. She was the highest Benson runner at the state meet last year and only yields positive remarks from her coach.
“Our girls’ team is looking good,” Hall said. “We are all excited to start competing and running in meets again.”
Barney is assisted by coaches Robert Purington and Tori Moncada.
“We are all excited at how well our athletes are running,” Moncada, a former Ladycat cross-country runner, said. “I enjoy helping at practices and working with our athletes to improve their times. I’m looking forward to seeing them compete.”
Benson’s first meet will be a small competition in Tombstone on Sept. 11. The Bobcats will host a home meet with three or four teams on Sept. 18.
“Our athletes are just happy to be back together and running again,” Barney said.
