TOMBSTONE — The Benson Bobcat girls and boys basketball teams continued to prove why they are the top squads in the 2A South Region, with convincing wins at Tombstone High School on Tuesday.
The 9-1 Benson girls dominated Tombstone from the opening tip-off, forcing turnovers with their strong defense and capitalizing off of unforced errors by Tombstone. The Bobcats defeated the Yellow Jackets 60-12 for their ninth consecutive win of the season.
Benson didn’t allow a Tombstone field goal until the second half of the game. The Yellow Jackets’ three first-half points came from the free throw line. The Bobcats led 20-1 at the end of the first quarter and 37-3 at the end of the second quarter.
Benson was led in scoring by Emily Darwin who had 19 points. Ally Jennings was second on the team in scoring with 13 points, eight of which were scored in the second half.
Six of Tombstone’s points came from the foul line. Keiala Cowan led the Yellow Jackets with five points, knocking down two of the Yellow Jackets’ three baskets.
Thursday’s rankings have the Bobcats as the No. 6 team in the 2A Conference.
Boys win eighth straight game
Like the girls, the Benson boys kept their winning streak alive with a 58-44 win over Tombstone on Tuesday. The Bobcats have now won eight straight games.
Benson held a 18-8 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 33-19 at halftime. The Bobcats found success in the paint for open buckets down low.
Tombstone found some offensive rhythm in the third quarter, with the help of made free throws. They scored 17 points in the quarter to pull within 10 points, 46-36, heading into the final eight minutes. Benson held Tombstone to just 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Cash Finell led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points, and Sean Kacenga had 12 points in the loss. Benson was led by Aiden Finch with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Wyatt Wilharm had 10 points in the win and Brandon Emmerich chipped in with nine points.
Tuesday’s win puts Benson at 8-1 overall and Thursday’s rankings have them as the No. 5 team in the 2A Conference.
Benson travels to Desert Christian on Friday. Tombstone traveled to Empire High School on Thursday. Results weren’t available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.