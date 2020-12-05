GILBERT — Benson defeated Arizona Lutheran 34-27 Saturday night at Higley High School to advance to the state finals.
The Bobcats shook off a slow start after not playing last week to advance to the state title game. Benson's defense shutdown the Arizona Lutheran offense early on, giving them a chance to put points on the board.
Mundo Esparza and Angel Rigney scored for the Bobcats. Brok Determan picked off the Coyotes' Hail Mary attempt with three seconds left in the game to secure the win for the Bobcats.
No. 1 Benson will play No. 3 San Cruz Valley on Saturday at Coronado High School.
