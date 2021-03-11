BENSON — The Bobcats boys basketball team is moving to the quarterfinals of the 2A State Tournament. No. 4 Benson defeated No. 13 Gilbert Classical Academy 56-46 on Tuesday in Benson.
The Bobcats bench carried the team Tuesday night, scoring 33 of the team's 56 points. Aiden Finch led Benson with 18 points off the bench. Devin Bowling had seven points, including two free throws late in the game that sealed the win.
Benson opened the scoring two minutes into the game. In three minutes the Bobcats increased their lead to 12-0. Gilbert Classical scored their first bucket with 2:30 left in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Bowling scored the first bucket of the second quarter, 30 seconds in, but the Bobcats offense stalled until the 2:48 mark. During Benson's offensive drought, Gilbert Classical clawed its way back and made the score 19-15. Dalton Crockett drilled a 3-pointer for the Bobcats to end their scoreless streak. Gilbert Classical capitalized on fouls by Benson late in the half to tie the game 24-24 at the half.
Wyatt Wilharm broke the tie less than a minute into the third quarter with a layup to make the score 26-24. The lead didn’t last, however, due to a made 3-pointer by Gilbert Classical. The Benson bench took over the offense in the third to propel the home team back on top. The Bobcats led 44-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Gilbert Classical attempted to mount a comeback in the final eight minutes but was unable to do with timely buckets by Benson.
No. 4 Benson will host No. 5 San Tan Charter on Saturday in a quarterfinal game. San Tan Charter defeated No. 12 St. Johns 82-63 on Wednesday to advance. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Benson High School.
