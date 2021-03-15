BENSON — The Bobcats boys basketball team was eliminated from the 2A State Tournament Saturday night after an 83-55 loss to San Tan Charter of Gilbert in Benson.
San Tan Charter dominated the game from the opening minutes. San Tan's speed and ball movement was too much for Benson’s defense to stop. The Roadrunners leapt to an 8-0 lead before the Bobcats made their first basket. Dalton Crockett put the Bobcats on the board with just less than five minutes left in the first quarter. A dunk by San Tan Charter made the score 14-2 with 3:20 on the clock. The Roadrunners led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats game plan was to attack the basket and score deep within the paint. The Roadrunners defense was hard to beat as their size was an advantage for steals and blocks. Devin Bowling scored the Bobcats' first bucket of the new quarter with a drive to the basket to make the score 23-9. Benson used the free throw line to keep adding points to their score. Eleven of their 18 first-half points came from the foul line. The Bobcats trailed 45-18 at halftime.
The Bobcats had their best offensive quarter in the third frame when they scored 22 points. Aiden Finch led the way for Benson with seven points, three of which came from the foul line. Bowling scored two 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter to make the score 72-40 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Due to the more than 30-point advantage of San Tan Charter, the final eight minutes was played with a running clock per Arizona Interscholastic Assocation. The Benson bench scored 14 of the team’s 15 fourth-quarter points.
Finch finished with a team-leading 12 points. Bowling added seven points.
Benson finishes the season with a 13-2 overall record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.