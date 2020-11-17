PHOENIX — The Benson volleyball team traveled to McClintock High School in Tempe on Saturday, to compete in the first round of the 2A state volleyball championships.
The Bobcats were the No. 11 in the state and took on the No. 6 ranked Scottsdale Prep Spartans. The Spartans were victorious over the Bobcats 3-0 by the scores of 25-22, 25-12, 25-19.
“It was sad to see our senior volleyball season end but I was lucky to have the chance to play with so many of my friends,” co-captain Emily Darwin said.
Fellow co-captain, Taylor Fenn was also thankful to be able to compete her senior year.
“I’m very grateful that I was able to play this season with my girls, my teammates,” she said. “I can’t wait to watch them grow as a team next year.”
Second year varsity volleyball coach Katie Maakestad is proud of the efforts of her team.
“I’m proud that our team worked so hard all season and that they made it to state,” Maakestad said. “We are graduating six seniors who will be greatly missed.”
The Ladycats finished their season 9-8 overall, third in the 2A East conference and 11th in the 2A state rankings.
