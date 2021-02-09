BENSON — The Bobcats took down the Yellow Jackets Tuesday night to continue their winning ways.
The girls opened the night with a 66-21 win over Tombstone for their seventh consecutive win, while the boys ended the night with a 69-52 win for their sixth consecutive victory.
In the girls game, the teams were close in the first quarter. Benson broke free in the second quarter, capitalizing on Tombstone’s mistakes and buckets in transition. Emily Darwin led the Bobcats’ charge in the second quarter. She had 12 points in the second frame and led Benson in scoring with 16 points. Benson held a 40-16 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats held the Yellow Jackets without a basket through the second and third quarters. Benson coach Robert Bristow had his bench players in for all of the fourth quarter and most of the second half since his team was up by more than 40 points. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock since the third frame ended with the Bobcats ahead 64-16.
Ally Jennings was second on the team in scoring with 13 points. She netted eight of her points in the first quarter. The Benson girls hold a 7-1 overall record.
Hailey Flores led the Yellow Jackets with six points. Both her buckets came from behind the 3-point arc. Kierstan Schilling and Arceli Blackwell were next with four points each. Tombstone is 0-6 this season.
The boys game had a similar. Benson scored the first four points. Tombstone took its only lead with 3:13 left in the first quarter, 9-7. Benson regained the lead shortly after and carried it through the remainder of the quarter and the game. The Bobcats led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime.
Tombstone had the hot hand to start the second half but were unable to maintain it. The Yellow Jackets were held without a bucket in the fourth quarter until the 4:47 mark.
Antonio Rigney and Aiden Finch led the Bobcats in scoring with 11 points. Dalton Crockett was second with 10 points.
Nicolas Campbell led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points. Ernest Withers was second in the team with 11 points. He scored six in the fourth quarter.
Benson holds a 6-1 record while Tombstone is 1-4.
Tombstone travels to St. David on Thursday while Benson is back on the court on Friday when they host Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.