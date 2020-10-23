bobcats

The Benson Bobcats shutout the Bisbee Pumas 42-0 Friday night.

 Jon Rice HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON _ The Benson Bobcats continued their winning ways with a dominating 42-0 performance over the visiting Bisbee Pumas Friday night.

Benson was led on the ground by running duo Devin Bowling and Jace Barney as Bisbee was unable to get anything going all night long.

Benson is now 3-0 on the season, while Bisbee falls to 0-4.

Check back online or Sunday's edition of the Herald/Review for full coverage of this game.

