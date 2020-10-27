COUNTY — Benson, Tombstone and St. David cross country teams competed this weekend and represented Cochise County well in their respective races.
The St. David cross-country team traveled to Thatcher this past Friday, to compete in the Thatcher Cross Country Invitational. All three of the St. David runners brought home a medal from the invitational.
“Both Elijah and Zach ran personal record times,” St. David cross-country coach Richard Jones said. “Getting PRs on Thatcher’s course is definitely a good achievement.”
St. David senior Elijah Schmidt ran a 19:20.50, senior Zack Hacker ran a 21:23.46, and senior Alana Jones ran a 32:59.12.
The Benson Bobcats and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets cross country teams traveled to Marana to compete in the Eye of the Tiger Invitational on Saturday.
The Benson boys’ team competed in the Varsity Blue race, placing 8th of the 14 teams.
Placing for the Bobcats were senior Sean Laura with a 18:32.2, junior Zach Laura with a 19:25.3, sophomore Joseph Akers with a 19:33.8, freshman Aaric Myatt with a 19:44.7, sophomore Max Frost with a 21:28.8, freshman Sy Arnold with a 23:48.8 and junior Thomas Caywood with a 31:18.7.
“The weather was perfect for a cross-country meet. It was warm but not hot like other meets earlier in the season and there was very little wind,” Benson varsity cross-country coach Randy Barney said. “It was a great day to race.”
The Benson girls competed in the Varsity Gold race, finishing 5th out of 10 teams.
Placing for the Bobcat girls were junior Amity Hall who earned a medal with a time of 20:49.5, freshman Bailey Hall with a 21:13.6, sophomore Siarra Wilson with a 21:44.7, freshman Ella Allred with a 23:54.5, junior Delma Santiago with a 23:59.2, freshman Liliana Lerblance with a 26:14.8, and sophomore Briley Barney with a 27:42.
“We have one meet left before regionals,” Barney said. “It will be a small meet but definitely a challenging course with the biggest hill we will run on all season.”
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets also competed in the Eye of the Tiger Invitational.
The Yellow Jacket boys ran in the Varsity Blue race, finishing 13th.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were senior Chris Tinney with a 20:48.9, senior Erick Amaya with a 21:04.3, junior Devon Mize with a 21:04.4, freshman Anthony Piro with a 21:44.4 and senior Mark Moore with a 22:25.3.
The Yellow Jacket girls ran in the Varsity Blue race.
Placing for the Tombstone girls were freshman Reagan McGuire with a 21:27.0 and sophomore Taylor Jundt with a 21:38. Both girls earned a medal in the race.
“Collectively our athletes have been getting better with every practice and every meet. The way they ran in this invitational was no exception,” Tombstone cross-country coach Jake Winslow said. “All of our athletes give everything they have at every workout and at every race.”
Benson, St. David and Tombstone will all be traveling to Morenci on Wednesday to compete in the Morenci Copper Hill Cross Country Invitational.
