COUNTY — Cochise County will be well represented in this year’s basketball state tournament, with five teams are in the mix, which began for the St. David Tigers on Friday, but starts for the Benson girls and boys teams as well as the Buena High School boys basketball this week.
The Colts used an 8-game winning streak and double header on the final day of the regular season to qualify for the state tournament. The final AIA brackets, which were released Saturday morning, have Buena as the No. 5 team in the 5A Conference. The Colts finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record. Buena will host No. 12 Sunrise Mountain on Thursday at 7 p.m. Sunrise Mountain finished the season with a 10-9 overall record and are in the midst of a 2-game losing streak.
The Benson girls and boys basketball teams start their state journey on Wednesday. The girls will host Scottsdale Christian, while the boys will follow the girls game by hosting Gilbert Classical.
The No. 6 Benson girls finished the regular season with a 13-1 overall record. Their only loss was to No. 1 Pima, which was their first game of the season. The Bobcats have not made the state tournament since the 2016-2017 season — they played in a play-in game last season but lost to Morenci. Scottsdale Christian holds a 9-5 overall record and earned their spot in the state tournament by defeating Rancho Solano Prep 47-30 in their play-in game.
The No. 4 Benson boys play No. 13 Gilbert Classical, who clinched their spot with a 60-53 win over Willcox High School in Friday’s play-in game.
The Bobcat girls play Wednesday at 5 p.m. and the boys play at 7 p.m.
