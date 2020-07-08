BENSON — Competing in track and field is definitely a ‘family thing’ for Pima Community College sophomore Adrian Teso.
Adrian, began competing in track and field as a Benson Middle School fifth grader. It took no time for him to advance into higher competitions, competing in numerous United States of America Junior Olympic Track & Field meets around the state of Arizona and the country starting the summer of his seventh grade year. Summer track and field competitions would become family events as he was joined by his younger brother David, a current junior at Benson High School. The Tesos would travel the country competing in meets, bringing home medals and setting personal records.
After competing for Benson Middle School track and field team all four years, Adrian began his high school career adding soccer to his athletic resume. He competed as a center, midfielder, and defensive mid for the Bobcats. For his efforts and positive team attitude, Adrian was selected the “soccer ‘cats” team captain his junior and senior years.
Adrian spent the winter season between soccer and the start of the track season lifting weights and preparing for his favorite field events – shot put and discus. His dedication to his team and his hard work once again paid off as he was selected co-captain of the track and field teams his sophomore, junior and senior years. Adrian represented Benson in the 2A state championship all four years of high school and capped his high school track and field career on the winners’ stand as the 2019 state shot put champion with a throw of 48-feet-2-inches.
“Winning state in the shot put my senior year was definitely the highlight of my high school athletic career,” Adrian said.
Adrian, a third generation Benson High School graduate, follows athletically in the footsteps of his family. Both his grandfather and mother competed for the Benson Bobcats. His grandfather George Ellsworth competed in the 4x100, 4x400, 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump. His mother Brandie Teso competed in the 4x100, shot put, and discus. His grandfather Cayetano Teso competed in cross country, while his father David was a decathlete for Marana High School.
Adrian’s parents helped coach the Benson High School track and field teams while he was on the team.
“Having my parents as my coaches was helpful because they not only understand the sport but I could relate to their coaching styles. They were always easy to work with,” Adrian said.
Now Adrian competes for the Pima Community College Aztecs, again following the traditions of his parents who also competed in track and field on the Aztec’s team.
“As Adrian’s parents, we are not only proud to see him further his education, but excited that he is pursuing his love for track and field,” his mother Brandie said. “Both my husband David and I started out at Pima as throwers and eventually graduated from New Mexico State University. Track allowed us to not only meet and eventually have a beautiful family, but to obtain a degree while doing what we love on the track. We wish this for Adrian and anything else he sets his mind to.”
Adrian currently competes at Pima Community College in the shot put, discus and hammer. Of the three, he admits that the hammer is his favorite event.
“I like throwing the shot, discus, and hammer because they are individual events,” Adrian said. “But the hammer is definitely a different throwing event, a lot faster than the shot put and discus. You must focus on yourself and your ability — you get out of it the effort you put into it.”
Although this will be Adrian’s sophomore year at Pima Community College, it will technically be his first in college track and field as his freshman season was cut short. Athletics were halted prior to the Aztec’s first meet due to Covid19.
As a student at Pima Community College, Adrian is working towards his Associates’ Degree in criminal justice, focusing on juvenile probation. Following his years at Pima, he plans to attend Northern Arizona University to complete his Bachelor’s Degree.