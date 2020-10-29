MORENCI — The Benson, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox cross country teams traveled to Morenci on Wednesday to compete in their final regular season meet of the year — the Morenci Copper Hill Cross Country Invitational.

The Benson Bobcat boys’ team finished third in the 6-team competition.

Placing for the Bobcats were junior Zach Laura with a 19:45, senior Sean Laura with a 20:06, sophomore Joseph Akers with a 20:57, freshman Aaric Myatt with a 22:02, sophomore Max Frost with a 23:12, freshman Sy Arnold with a 27:21 and junior Thomas Caywood with a 30:21.

The Benson girls finished second of the four competing teams.

Placing for the Bobcats were freshman Bailey Hall with a 22:49, sophomore Siarra Wilson with a 23:12, junior Amity Hall with a 23:22, sophomore Brooke Schmidt with a 25:39, freshman Ella Allred with a 26:41, freshman Liliana Lerblance with a 27:39 and sophomore Briley Barney with a 28:41.

“Morenci had a good, challenging course with a different hill that wasn’t as big as the one we ran in their invitational in past years,” Benson High School cross-country coach Randy Barney said. “It was a very positive race.”

Placing for the St. David Tiger boys were senior Elijah Schmidt with a 20:14 and senior Zack Hacker with a 22:30, and senior Alana Jones with a 31:32 for the Tiger girls.

“Our athletes have really improved over where they were at this time of the season last year,” St. David cross-country coach Richard Jones said.

The Tombstone Yellow Jacket boys’ team finished sixth in the competition.

Placing for the Yellow Jackets were senior Chris Tinney with a 22:17, senior Erick Amaya with a 22:38, junior Devon Mize with a 23:23, senior Mark Moore with a 23:51, freshman Anthony Piro with a 24:19, and senior Jonathan Vandenberg with a 26:59.

Placing for the Yellow Jacket girls were freshman Reagan McGuire in second place with a 22:45 and sophomore Taylor Jundt with a 22:57.

“Every one of our athletes ran their best race or close to their best race of the year,” Tombstone varsity cross-country coach Jake Winslow said. “It was a great day to compete.”

Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were senior Nathaniel Clement with a 21:32, junior Johnny Collins with a 22:43 and freshman M. Lane Whetten with a 24:11.

Placing for the Cowgirls were sophomore Yuliana Reyes with a 28:44 and junior Naomi Hernandez with a 33:25.

“Our times have continued to improve with each meet,” Willcox varsity cross-country coach Craig Hamilton said. “As we are getting closer to the regional meet, we are having our best times; we are peaking at the right time of the season.”

All four schools will all be competing in the regional meet on Wednesday in Rio Rico.

