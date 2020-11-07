COUNTY — Volleyball teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the postseason, which begins on Tuesday. Cochise County will be represented by seven teams.
1A Conference
Although the 1A brackets were not released by press time, St. David, San Simon and Valley Union are positioned to represent the county per the latest rankings. The 1A Conference tournament will take place in Scottsdale on Friday and Saturday.
St. David, which is 11-1, looks to win back-to-back state championships.
2A Conference
The 2A play-in tournament begins Tuesday and will feature Benson, Bisbee and Tombstone. The Bobcats are the highest-ranked team of the three, seeded at No. 13. They finished the regular season with a 9-6 record and will host Desert Heights Preparatory Academy.
Bisbee, which finished 7-7, will make its first postseason in more than 20 years. The No. 19 Pumas will travel to No. 14 Sedona Red Rock on Tuesday with the hope of keeping their season alive. Sedona Red Rock finished with an 8-6 overall record.
Tombstone snuck into the postseason, holding the final No. 24 spot. The strength of the region and schedule helped the Yellow Jackets make their way back to the playoffs despite a 4-9 record. They will travel to Glendale to take on the No. 9 Glendale Preparatory Griffins.
5A Conference
Buena secured its region title Thursday night with a 3-1 win at Rincon. This is the first time since 2007 the Colts claimed the region’s top spot. Buena finished the regular season with a 10-1 record and earned an automatic spot in the playoffs.
The Colts are scheduled to play Saturday in Sierra Vista but have to wait until Wednesday afternoon to see where they are seeded, who their opponent will be and if they will even be allowed to play. Buena athletics was suspended for the weekend because of a second positive coronavirus test at the high school.
Principal Kristen Hale told the Herald/Review Friday the school is waiting for guidance from the county health department before making any final decisions.
