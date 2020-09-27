COUNTY — Contact football is back in Cochise County.

Benson and St. David high schools hosted scrimmages late last week in preparation for week one of high school football. The season officially begins Friday.

St. David welcomed Tombstone to their field on Thursday and Benson welcomed Pusch Ridge to their field.

The scrimmages are the first time teams have faced opponents since last fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments