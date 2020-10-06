COUNTY — Stadium lights filled the skies in Cochise County and around the state on Friday. Benson and St. David found success on the football field while Valley Union struggled in their Week One matchup against Superior.
Benson: The Bobcats defeated the Veritas Prep Falcons 21-0 in Benson to pick up their first win of the season. Benson scored two of their three touchdowns in the first half and their final score came in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Jace Barney scored the game’s first touchdown while junior Devin Bowling had two scores in the win. The Bobcats host Miami on Friday.
St. David: The St. David Tigers traveled to Chandler to take on Lincoln Prep and brought home the 50-14 victory over the Lightning. Statistically for the Tigers, they had 197 passing yards and 244 rushing yards for a total of 441 yards; 60 team tackles (26 solo and 34 assisted as well as one sack), 2 interceptions, 7 touchdowns, and 4 conversions after the touchdown.
Jake Goodman, Talon Haynie and Kason Jacquez all found the endzone for the Tigers in the win.
St. David travels to Valley Union on Friday for their rivalry game.
Valley Union: The Blue Devils had a hard time getting their offense going against a tough Superior squad. Four minutes into the game Superior had a 24-0 lead, before eventually leaving Elfrida with a 54-0 win. Valley Union struggled offensively all night recording just 13 yards in passing and were held to negative eight yards. Valley Union hosts St. David on Friday.
