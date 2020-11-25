BENSON — The Bobcats first round playoff game against Morenci scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Morenci had to forfeit the game due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The rest of the team began quarinting on Wednesday afternoon.
Benson automatically advances to the semifinals, which will be played on Dec. 5 at Higley High School in Phoenix. They will play the winner of the No. 4 Arizona Luteran and No. 5 Parker game, which will be played Friday night.
Benson holds the No.1 seed in the 8-team tournament.
