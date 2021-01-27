BENSON — The Benson wrestling team lost its home opener Wednesday afternoon to the Morenci Wildcats.

The match included four matches between the schools, all won by the Wildcats.

Colten Tyra and Mikey Casillas opened the match in the 132-pound class. Casillas defeated Tyra by pin with 45 seconds left in the second period.

Benson’s Conner Curtis faced John Prouencio in the 145-pound match. Prouencio defeated Curtis 21-7 after three periods.

Cameron McFarland and Austin Nelson met in the 195-pound battle. Nelson pined McFarland with 58 seconds left in the first period to secure the match for the Wildcats.

Benson’s Nathan Beeman and Jencho Sanchez met in the heavyweight match. Sanchez pinned Beeman with 1:13 left in the first period.

The Bobcats travel to St. David on Saturday for a 2 p.m. match with the Tigers.

